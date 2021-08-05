Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at age 72 BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press Aug. 5, 2021 Updated: Aug. 5, 2021 12:56 p.m.
1 of15 FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the National Press Club in Washington. The longtime president of the AFL-CIO labor union has died. News of Richard Trumka’s death was announced Thursday by President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Trumka was 72 and had been AFL-CIO president since 2009, after serving as the organization’s secretary-treasurer for 14 years. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Richard Trumka, the powerful president of the AFL-CIO labor union, has died at age 72, Democratic leaders said Thursday.
News of his death was announced by President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Trumka had been AFL-CIO president since 2009, after serving as the organization’s secretary-treasurer for 14 years.