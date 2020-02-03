Scinto donates $5K to HCC Foundation

R.D. Scinto, Inc. will support the Housatonic Community College Foundation on Fairfield County’s Giving Day, helping low-income HCC students to reach their educational goals. R.D. Scinto, Inc. will support the Housatonic Community College Foundation on Fairfield County’s Giving Day, helping low-income HCC students to reach their educational goals. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Scinto donates $5K to HCC Foundation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Housatonic Community College Foundation got an early gift to support its participation in Fairfield County’s Giving Day campaign this year; Connecticut commercial real estate giant R.D. Scinto Inc. has agreed to fund a $5,000 challenge grant to support students in need.

Hosted by Fairfield County's Community Foundation, with champion sponsor Bank of America, Giving Day inspires and empowers our region to raise as much money as possible for local nonprofit organizations in just 24 hours through online donations.

“We have a longstanding culture of giving back to our community, and that includes creating opportunities for students to expand their horizons through education,” said Rob Scinto, president and COO of R.D. Scinto Inc. “We are committed to helping HCC students succeed, and are excited to play a role in encouraging others to do the same.”

The HCC Foundation, which helps low-income, high-achieving Housatonic Community College (HCC) students reach their dream of a college education, will participate in the one-day campaign later this month on Feb. 27. Funds raised from Giving Day will allow the foundation to continue providing financial assistance, such as tuition and textbooks, to motivated, financially struggling students.

R.D. Scinto will provide additional incentive to donors to act fast and double their impact. Every gift will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $5,000. Beyond this commitment on Giving Day, Scinto is a member of the Housatonic Community College Foundation’s board of directors. R.D. He has also annually acknowledges HCC’s top students for their commitment to academic excellence through grant awards.

“We are grateful to R.D. Scinto for this generous gift,” said Kristy Jelenik, executive director of HCCF. “This challenge grant will expand our ability to provide scholarships that often determine whether students will attend college at all.”

Visit https://www.fcgives.org/organizations/housatonic-community-college-foundation on Thursday, Feb. 27, to make a tax-deductible contribution.