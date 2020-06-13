Scottsdale police: 8 more arrests made in May riot at mall

PHOENIX (AP) — Scottsdale police say eight additional people have been arrested in a mall riot that occurred last month.

Authorities have said hundreds of people descended on Scottsdale Fashion Square in downtown Scottsdale on May 30-31 and that many engaged in property damage and thefts.

The incident occurred during a period when protests broke out nationwide against George Floyd's death in Minneapolis after he was restrained by police.

Scottsdale police said the additional arrests announced Friday increased the total number arrests in in the mall riot to 34.

People said those arrested were accused of charges that included trespassing, possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property.

Police said their investigation continued and that they were following up on tips and other information.