Scottsdale police: Shootings apparently were murder-suicide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A fatal shooting at a Scottsdale park on Tuesday apparently was a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman who knew each other, police said..

Investigators believed that the man who died a hospital shot himself after first shooting a woman found dead at Cholla Park, said Officer Kevin Watts, a Police Department spokesman.

Watts said there was no indication anybody else was involved in the incident and that the identities of the two people weren't released as police continued their investigation.