Scout’s bog walks aid Shelton Land Trust

Eagle Scout candidate CJ Romaniello earlier this month completed his Eagle Scout project building bog walks at Nicholdale Farm.

Shelton Troop 19 Eagle Scout candidate Christopher “CJ” Romaniello of Derby earlier this month completed his Eagle Scout project building bog walks on the Blue Trail at Nicholdale Farm to benefit the Shelton Land Trust.

The sections of the trail where the bog walks were placed frequently flood during heavy rains. Romaniello said this project highlights scouting’s commitment to the local community.

Romaniello is a graduate of St. Joseph’s School in Shelton and is heading into his senior year at Notre Dame West Haven, where he is a varsity soccer player.