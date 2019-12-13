Scouts, seniors celebrate holidays at Crosby Commons

Scouts from local Pack 25 helped residents at Crosby Commons kick off the holiday season with an evening of decorating, songs and Christmas cookies. Scouts from local Pack 25 helped residents at Crosby Commons kick off the holiday season with an evening of decorating, songs and Christmas cookies. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Scouts, seniors celebrate holidays at Crosby Commons 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Scouts from local Pack 25 helped residents at Crosby Commons kick off the holiday season with an evening of decorating, songs and, of course, Christmas cookies.

“The scout’s visit was perfect timing,” said Kelly Coppola, activities director at Crosby Commons.

Coppola coordinated the night’s activities with Mark Sims, who has been cub master for the past five years.

“I couldn’t imagine a better way to start celebrating the holidays than with a dozen or so elementary school scouts side-by-side with our residents, singing their hearts out,” added Coppola.

Pack 25, chartered by the First United Methodist Church in Shelton, held their monthly Pack Meeting on Dec. 3 at Crosby Commons. After their opening ceremony, which many of the residents joined, the scouts helped the residents and staff decorate trees throughout the building.

Over hot cocoa and cookies, many of the scouts, along with their parents and siblings, spent time sharing stories about scouting and holiday celebrations with the residents of Crosby Commons.

As part of their regular meeting, some of the scouts were awarded their earned badges and special announcements were made.

The meeting ended with the closing ceremony, followed by many thank yous and a few hugs between seniors and their new scout friends.

“We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with youth organizations and schools,” said Lori Pisani, executive director of Crosby Commons. “Nothing inspires joy and laughter like singing songs and playing games with children.”

Pisani said that as a non-profit, many of the area youth groups, scouts and schools do programs at Wesley Village. Some high schools require students to complete a number of community service hours to graduate and the Wesley Village campus provides a variety of different opportunities to do so.

Crosby Commons is an independent and assisted living community located on the Wesley Village campus. Wesley Village senior living campus is located at 580 Long Hill Avenue in Shelton and is part of United Methodist Homes, a local not-for-profit organization. The Wesley Village campus offers assisted and independent living, memory support, skilled nursing, short-term rehab, and outpatient therapy and fitness services.