'Scream' scares off 'Spider-Man' with $30.6M debut

NEW YORK (AP) — After a month at no. 1, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has finally been overtaken at the box office. Paramount Pictures' “Scream” reboot debuted with $30.6 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.
“Scream,” a self-described “requel” that is both the fifth film in the franchise and a reboot introducing a new, younger cast, led all releases over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. Paramount forecasts that it will total $35 million including Monday's grosses. “Scream,” which cost about $24 million to make, added another $18 million in 50 international markets.