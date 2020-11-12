Search continues for 2 men after boat was found overturned

BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — A search is continuing for two people who were believed to be on a recreational fishing boat that overturned off the North Carolina coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement Thursday that it and its partner agencies are still looking for George Hamilton Andrews of Raleigh and William Watkins Merriman IV of Wilmington.

Their boat was discovered near Beaufort Inlet off the southern Outer Banks Tuesday morning. The men were last seen departing from Atlantic Beach on Sunday for a fishing trip aboard a 35-foot boat named Strike Zone.

The Coast Guard had deployed a diver to the overturned fishing boat and found “all the lights and gear were still energized.” But officials said that no one was on board.

The search has so far covered nearly 7,300 square miles and has involved ships and aircraft.