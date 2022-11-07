Search continues for escaped Iowa teen who killed rapist

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Iowa continued to search Monday for an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who walked away from a women's shelter where she was serving probation after pleading guilty to killing a man she said raped her.
An arrest warrant was issued for Pieper Lewis, who was seen walking out of the Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to a report filed with the court by a probation officer and the shelter's residential supervisor. The report said Lewis cut off the GPS monitor she was ordered to wear as part of her sentence before she left the facility.