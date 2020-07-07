Search still on week later for retired Valparaiso U. trainer

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a retired Valparaiso University athletic trainer who disappeared a week ago during a walk.

Rod Moore, 75, who has dementia, was wearing a baseball hat, a short-sleeve shirt and shorts, his family said on Facebook.

The family last had contact with him on June 30 when he said he was in a cornfield. The Porter County sheriff's office said the search is ongoing.

Moore was Valparaiso's head athletic trainer from 1967 to 2016 and a professor in the physical education department, the school said.

He's a member of the Indiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame and the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.

“Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts for sharing, searching and caring for Rod and our family,” Moore's family said on a Facebook page titled Bring Rod Home Safely.