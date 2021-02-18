Seattle pays $10,000 to settle lawsuit over homeless sweep

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle is paying $10,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who challenged a homeless encampment sweep at a city park last December.

Ada Yeager filed the federal lawsuit hoping to block the city's plans to clear the encampment at Cal Anderson Park. She argued that a sweep would violate her civil rights, including the right to due process before being deprived of property, and that the encampment was targeted for a sweep for political reasons because residents had criticized officials and police.