Seattle police make arrests during protests

SEATTLE (AP) — At least three people were arrested in two separate demonstrations in Seattle Wednesday night.

The Seattle Times reports that protesters broke windows at three businesses in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and police arrested two people. In the Eastlake neighborhood a separate group was at the Washington State Patrol building and at least one person was arrested and police used pepper spray.

While some demonstrators stood close to the police line, others arranged candles on the ground in memory of Summer Taylor, who was hit by a car and killed in July when protesters marched onto Interstate 5. They also placed roses and sunflowers next to the vigil, as they held a moment of silence.

Tensions at the Eastlake protest, after one officer stepped forward to ask the group to move cars they said were blocking the street.

The group refused and authorities towed several cars.

“We are towing some cars out there that were blocking the intersection and making it really dangerous for people coming off the freeway,” police spokesperson Patrick Michaud said.