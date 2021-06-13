Seattle police officer struck, killed in highway accident

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a Seattle police officer who had just finished her shift was struck and killed by a motorist on Interstate 5 — apparently after pulling over to help drivers involved in a three-car collision on the highway.

KOMO-TV reports that the officer, whose name wasn't immediately released, was driving home from work when she pulled over on the interstate to help. The Washington State patrol, which is investigating, says she was outside her vehicle when she was hit by a motorist who was not involved in the collision.