Seattle superintendent: 'tremendous progress' to end strike GENE JOHNSON, Associated Press Sep. 9, 2022 Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 8:41 p.m.
1 of6 Guillermo Carvajal, a member of the support staff at Northgate Elementary School in Seattle, and Erin Carroll, an occupational therapist there, picket outside the building on the third day of a strike by the Seattle Education Association on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The union and Seattle Public Schools continued negotiating over issued that include pay and support for special needs students. It remained unclear how long the strike might last. Gene Johnson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Picketing teachers and staff break for lunch outside Northgate Elementary School in Seattle on the third day of a strike by the Seattle Education Association on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The union and Seattle Public Schools continued negotiating over issued that include pay and support for special needs students. It remained unclear how long the strike might last. Gene Johnson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Tamar Coleman and Carol Woolford, special education teachers at Ingraham High School in Seattle, pick up trash along a sidewalk near Northacres Park on the third day of a strike by the Seattle Education Association on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Striking teachers and staff at the school decided to perform community service rather than just picket outside it. It remained unclear how long the strike might last. Gene Johnson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Teachers and staff picket outside Olympic Hills Elementary School in Seattle on the third day of a strike by the Seattle Education Association on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The union and Seattle Public Schools continued negotiating over issued that include pay and support for special needs students. It remained unclear how long the strike might last. Gene Johnson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SEATTLE (AP) — On the third day of a teacher strike in Seattle on Friday, picketing staff members at Hazel Wolf K-8 compared their stats. Some had logged 35,000 steps. Jessica Thomashow, a third-grade teacher, noted that she'd walked the equivalent of a half-marathon each day.
“The first day was rough,” said Carrie Widener, a special education teacher. “You can't imagine what it does to your body to walk up and down the sidewalk for eight hours. But your body adjusts, and we feel strongly about what we're doing."