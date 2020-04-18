Second Monroe resident dies, positive tests reach 50

MONROE — A second resident has died of coronavirus complications, as the number of positive tests have reached 50.

First Selectman Ken Kellogg made the announcement Friday while also urging residents to continue social distancing and wear face masks when going out in public and to maintain a safe distance from others.

“Again, our hearts go out to all the families that have lost loved ones to this terrible disease,” said Kellogg.

Kellogg said this week the state Department of Public Health has been conducting significant data validation and cleanup, which has resulted in changes in case totals across the state.

Statewide, there are 16,809 positive cases — 7,146 of those in Fairfield County — with 1,036 deaths from COVID-19-related complications. Overall, there are 1,946 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

In Monroe, 46 percent of the positive tests are people between 50 and 69 years of age, with 14 percent each for ages 20 to 29, 30 to 39 and 40 to 49. Seven percent are between 70 and 79, 4 percent are between 80 and 89, and 2 percent are 90 and older.

“Despite some of the increase in cases coming from the state data cleanup, we clearly continue to see additional, newly diagnosed cases in town and throughout Fairfield County,” said Kellogg. “Nearly two weeks ago, state officials were predicting that we were perhaps a few weeks away from peaking in Fairfield County. While we hope this means we are approaching a plateau of new cases, that remains to be seen.”

Kellogg said that Gov. Ned Lamont stated he will sign an executive order requiring the use of cloth face coverings when in public and if people are not able to maintain a safe distance from others. The order is expected to go into effect on Monday.

To aid residents who may have difficulty in getting or making their own mask, Kellogg said the town’s Community and Social Services Department will be establishing a donation box at the Monroe Senior Center starting next week. For those wanting to make and donate homemade masks, the town will be posting more information soon on its website.

“What is clear is that our ongoing efforts to follow the current guidelines are the best way to reduce transmission of the virus,” said Kellogg. “While we are all eager to resume our normal lives, we must continue to practice these safety precautions.”

