Skip to main content
News

Secretario de Estado de EEUU, Antony Blinken, hace una visita no anunciada a Kiev como muestra de apoyo a Ucrania

KIEV, Ucrania (AP) — Secretario de Estado de EEUU, Antony Blinken, hace una visita no anunciada a Kiev como muestra de apoyo a Ucrania.

Written By