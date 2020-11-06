Secretary of State Kim Wyman wins 3rd term

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Secretary of State Kim Wyman has been reelected to a third term, continuing a more than five-decade trend of Republicans holding that office.

Wyman previously served as the Thurston County auditor and the county’s elections director. She defeated Democratic state Rep. Gael Tarleton, who is leaving the Legislature at the end of the year after serving four terms.

Wyman is the fifth Republican to hold the office since 1965.

She was first elected to the post in 2012 with a narrow win at just 50.4%. In 2016, she beat Democratic challenger Tina Podlodowski, now the head of the state Democratic party, with nearly 55% of the vote. In this year’s top-two primary, Wyman received just under 51% of the vote, while Tarleton received about 43%.