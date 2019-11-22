Sedona illegal outfitter guides convicted, banned from parks

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Three illegal outfitter guides in the Sedona area were banned from national forests and fined after undercover work by the U.S. Forest Service led to their convictions.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the three convicted were sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation for illegally operating commercial businesses and offering paid tours without proper authorization.

Officials say Mark Truesdell of Sacred Sites Journey, Georgina Rock of Air B&B Experience and Kurt Raczynski of Inner Journeys were banned from the Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott and Apache-Sitgreaves national forests.

Forest officials say each must pay up to $460 in restitution, up to $1,000 in fines and remove any advertisements for tours on national forests within Arizona.

Officials say businesses and guides offering commercial services must obtain a special use permit.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/