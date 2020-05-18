See Shelton’s American Legion places flags at graves of fallen veterans

Donald Tagg, of Shelton, and fellow members of American Legion Post 16 place flags at the graves of military veterans at Lawn Cemetary in Shelton, Conn. on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

SHELTON — Members of the American Legion Post 16 placed some 350 American flags Sunday at the graves of military veterans at Lawn Cemetery Sunday.

American Legion Post 16 Commander Mike Kellett said seven Post 16 members placed the flags. The Post 16 family consist of veterans from the American Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion.

While the coronavirus pandemic has forced cancellation of the traditional Derby-Shelton Memorial Day parade, Kellett said social distancing did not prevent the placement of the flags.

“Placing of the flags is one of the few things that has not changed,” he said. “We typically work alone each taking a different row of grave.”

A similar group also placed flags at Riverside Cemetery in Shelton and Mount Saint Peters in Derby this week.

