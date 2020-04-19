See how a garbage truck surprised a Shelton girl on her 2nd birthday

Truck drive Vinnie Yulo for Oak Ridge Waste and Recycling hands a bag of presents and balloons to birthday girl Isabella Stevens and her mother Ashley in front of their family home in Shelton on Friday. Oak Ridge Waste and Recycling delivered presents and balloons to Isabella as a surprise on her 2nd birthday Friday.

SHELTON — A fan of the garbage truck, 2-year-old Isabella Stevens got a special visit on her birthday.

The truck from Oak Ridge Waste and Recycling pulled up in front of her family’s home in Shelton on Friday, complete with a sign, balloons and a bag of presents for the birthday girl.