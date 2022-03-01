Seed racks are back: Gardeners, act responsibly

Like the swallows returning to Capistrano, seed racks are back! These harbingers of spring are now appearing in stores and nurseries all over North America, exciting gardeners with visions of a new gardening season.
Without dampening the excitement that these spinning or stationary racks generate, I do suggest that both novice and expert gardeners alike be careful approaching them. Seed racks are magical. They attract gardeners like magnets attract iron filings. It doesn’t matter that you may have perfectly good seeds left over from last year or that you already ordered seeds from a catalog; you need to check out what is being offered.