SHELTON — A self-storage facility has been approved for property off Bridgeport Avenue.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, approved the major modification to an already existing Planned Development District at 445 Access Road to construct a three-story building.

The new building and parking area will replace the existing one-story warehouse building and paved areas, according to the proposal. The site is directly to the north of an existing Walmart, the entrance for which sits on Bridgeport Avenue.

This approval also does not affect already approved site development plans for adjacent property listed as 493 Bridgeport Ave. Plans for a 25,000-square-foot retail facility were approved for that location in May 2016.

The original PDD approval for this site called for a gas station in front of the property and a self-storage facility in the rear. This approval means no gas station or convenience store can be built on the property, according to the commission’s resolution.

