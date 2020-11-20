Senate GOP reelect legislative leadership team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Senate Republicans unanimously voted on Thursday to renominate Senate Speaker Randy McNally to a third term in the top legislative leadership position.

The 27-member Republican caucus also voted to have Sen. Jack Johnson, of Franklin, return as majority leader and Sen. Ken Yager, of Kingston, as the GOP caucus chairman.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ferrell Haile, of Gallatin, was elected as treasurer; Sen. Dawn White, of Murfreesboro, as secretary; and Sen. Shane Reeves, of Murfreesboro, as chaplain.

“An effective team not only has to have the right players, but those players’ talents also need to be deployed effectively,” McNally said in a statement. “Our Senate team is an effective team. I am humbled once again to have been chosen to help lead this great group of leaders.”

The House GOP, which also has a supermajority control, will hold their legislative leadership election next week.