Senate approves open carry ban at Capitol, permitted rallies RACHEL LA CORTE, Associated Press Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 8:49 p.m.
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Openly carrying guns and other weapons on the Capitol campus and at or near permitted public demonstrations across Washington would be prohibited under a measure approved by the state Senate Thursday.
The measure passed on a 28-20 vote and now heads to the House.
RACHEL LA CORTE