Senate committee narrowly defeats commercial surrogacy ban

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota Senate committee killed a bill on Wednesday that would have criminalized commercial surrogacy agents in the state, making it unlikely for the Legislature to pass such a ban this year.

Several Republican lawmakers were momentarily stupefied by the debate that pitted families who had had children through surrogacy against critics of the practice who say it exploits and endangers women. After deliberating, the committee approved a move to kill the bill by one vote. Lawmakers said they want to study the issue and how commercial surrogacy may be regulated in the state.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions that I’ve made,” said Sen. Arthur Rusch, a Republican from Vermillion, as he considered the bill. "At this point, I still don’t know.”

Rusch at first moved to approve the bill and send it to the full Senate, but then changed positions, voting to defeat it. He said he would like to see lawmakers study the issue in the future.

The proposed law would have made acting as a surrogacy agent a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. Lawmakers said they would be more open to regulating surrogacy rather than passing an outright ban.