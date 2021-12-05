Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98 JOHN HANNA, Associated Press Dec. 5, 2021 Updated: Dec. 5, 2021 12:23 p.m.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98.
His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday on Twitter.