Senate panels call former Capitol Police chief to testify

Julio Cortez/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has announced its first hearings to examine the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, calling in the former chief of Capitol Police and the former heads of security for the House and Senate, all three of whom resigned immediately after the attack.

Two Senate committees will meet next week to begin a broad examination of the security failures that led to the vast breach, in which five people died. In addition to the Feb. 23 hearing, the two committees are pressing for information from almost two dozen agencies and departments about the response.