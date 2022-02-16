Senate rejects appraiser changes that came from Noem probe

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Wednesday rejected a bill to enshrine into law an advisory council for the state's real estate appraiser certification program, repudiating a proposal that emerged from lawmakers' inquiry into how Gov. Kristi Noem took a hands-on role in the agency as it was evaluating her daughter's application for an appraiser license.

The bill had already passed the House and a narrowly-divided Senate committee, but was rejected by 22 Republicans in the 35-member Senate.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers who had conducted the inquiry into the Appraiser Certification Program last year argued that codifying an advisory council, made of certified appraisers and people from other parts of the real estate industry, would prevent the discord that had grown between the Professional Appraisers Association of South Dakota and the state agency that regulates them.

The organization had become critical of changes at the agency after its longtime director, Sherry Bren, abruptly departed in March last year.

Lawmakers began looking into the agency following a report from The Associated Press that Bren had been pressured to retire by Noem’s cabinet secretary. Months earlier, Noem had also held a meeting with her daughter, Bren and other key decision-makers in the agency, just days after the Appraiser Certification Program moved to deny her daughter’s application. Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, received an extra opportunity to show her appraiser work could meet federal requirements.

Noem has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and implied that Bren was standing in the way of efforts to make it easier for potential appraisers to get licenses.

“More government, more reports,” Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck said as he argued against the bill, adding, “We shouldn’t just react because there was volatility for a time last year.”

Democratic Rep. Linda Duba, who brought the bill, said she was disappointed for the appraisers who had pushed the proposal.

“They tried in good faith to continue their advisory relationship with (the Department of Labor) for nearly a year and were given the silent treatment,” she said, adding that she would trust a pledge from Noem's Secretary of Labor to restore the relationship with the informal advisory council.

A Senate committee is also considering a bill to give lawmakers more power to look into settlement agreements that emerged from the Legislature's inquiry into the agency. It has already passed the House.