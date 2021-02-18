Senate vote to reopen schools lays out partisan divide

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Senate approved a renewed Republican attempt Thursday to rescind Gov. Tim Walz's emergency authority to close schools, a sign of the continuing deep partisan divisions over how state government should respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The GOP-controlled Senate passed the bill 40-27, with four Democrats and two independents siding with Republicans, one day after the Democratic governor announced a plan to speed up the return of students to school for in-person classes.