Senator: 'Good idea' to review whom military bases honor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid a debate over whether to rename military bases that honor Confederate figures, Republican U.S. Lamar Alexander said Tuesday it’s a “good idea” to review who is being honored with those kinds of designations.

The Tennessee senator weighed in on the issue during a call with reporters, saying that there have been "a lot of great generals and heroes, Congressional Medal of Honor winners since the Civil War, some of them from Tennessee.”

“So, I think it’s a good idea from time to time to review the people and the places that we honor with names and make sure that we are honoring people that fit the context of the times and that we’re not overlooking any of our more recent heroes or people who deserve honor,” Alexander said.

President Donald Trump has opposed renaming the facilities. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell didn’t endorse the idea Tuesday, but said he wouldn’t oppose it.