Seniors enjoy Positive entertainers

The Shelton Senior Center played host to the holiday party, with food, musical performances and dancing. Above, Judson Crawford enjoys some of the lunch at the annual event.

Two dozen young performers crashed the annual holiday party Friday, Dec. 27, at the Shelton Senior Center, giving the seniors the gift of music and dance.

Youngsters from Positive Voices Studio, LLC, a Shelton-based vocal performance and voiceover studio run by Gina Scarpa, sang holiday songs while flashing their expert dance moves for the some 200 seniors enjoying their lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes and garden salad.

After the Positive Voices crew finished its performance, the seniors took to the dance floor for some classics by entertainer Paula Pettinella from Music at its Best.

“Our goal is to be out in the community, sharing their talent,” said Scarpa about the performers, area residents ranging from third grade to high school-age. “We want to bring happiness to the community.”

Scarpa, a radio personality and performer for more than a decade, brings a wealth of talent to her Positive Voices Studio, located at 194 Leavenworth Road, as well as the pedigree. She is the daughter of Gary and Fran Scarpa, founders of the nonprofit Center Stage Theatre who retired as directors last year.

Positive Voice Studio performers will be returning to entertain at the senior center later this year, according to Scarpa, while also planning to be at various community events, including the Relay for Life and Memorial Day parade.

Scarpa has an extensive background in musical theater. She is well known throughout Fairfield and New Haven counties for previous work as the education director of Center Stage Theatre. Her work has been recognized by the Valley Chamber of Commerce (2016 James Goodman Memorial Award) and the Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County (2019 ACE Educator of The Year).

Positive Voices Studio also offers voiceover services and voiceover coaching. Voiceovers are available for radio commercials, television commercials, YouTube videos, IVR greetings, training videos, educational content, games, apps, and more. Voiceovers are recorded on a high-quality microphone and fully edited and produced via Adobe Audition. Voiceovers are available in both MP3 and WAV format.

