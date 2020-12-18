Sentencing delay sought for fired VA staffer who killed 7

AP

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Lawyers are asking to delay the sentencing of a former staffer at a veterans hospital in West Virginia who pleaded guilty to intentionally killing seven patients with fatal doses of insulin.

Attorneys for Reta Mays, 46, filed a motion asking that her sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 18-19, be put off until mid-May because of concerns about the coronavirus, The Exponent Telegram reported. Prosecutors are opposing the request, citing the rights of the victims “to a reasonably prompt conclusion” to the case.