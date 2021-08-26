Seoul's vice defense chief calls for N Korean cooperation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s vice defense minister on Thursday called for North Korea to resume cooperation under a 2018 military agreement on reducing tensions, which Pyongyang has threatened to abandon over U.S.-South Korean military exercises.
The agreement, which created buffer zones along land and sea boundaries and no-fly zones above the border to prevent clashes, has been crucial in maintaining stability between the Koreas as their relations worsened in recent months, Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min told The Associated Press in an interview.