Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin DUSAN STOJANOVIC, Associated Press May 29, 2022 Updated: May 29, 2022 11:54 a.m.
FILE- Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic after being awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — As the war in Ukraine rages, Serbia's president announced that he has secured an “extremely favorable” natural gas deal with Russia during a telephone conversation Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has refused to explicitly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Serbia has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow. Vucic, a former pro-Russian ultranationalist, claims that he wants to take Serbia into the European Union but has spent recent years cementing ties with Russia, a long-time ally.
