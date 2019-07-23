Seven homes sell for $500K-plus in June

The following property transfers were recorded in the city clerk’s office between June 3 and 14.

* Lot #12 Audubon Preserve, Lee Williamson and Elizabeth J. Seabury to Justin Lockheart Burt and Erika Martinez Burt, $680,000.

* 698 Howe Avenue, William A. Jennings, Randy Jennings and Janet E. Jennings to Randy Jennings, $364,000.

* 55 Rugby Road (Lot #3 Section One White Hills Estates), Lori K. Witiak (administrator) and Michael A. Klingoff (estate) to Richard Jordon, $200,000.

* 10 Freedom Way (Unit #10 Heritage Pointe), Joanne M. Dobransky to Michael Maida and Judith Maida, $502,500.

* 18 Fern Drive, David Greekwood and Jessica Greekwood to Maura Santos, $340,000.

* 246 Meadow Street, Eliane Skoronski (exec), Matthew Skoronski (exec) and Helene L. Skoronski (estate) to Ronald N. Defilippo III and Jacqueline M. Cornell, $261,000.

* Meadow Ridge Drive, Chelsey A. Nelso and Michael J. Zahornacky Jr. to Danielle F. Donofrio and Robert Donofrio, $284,000.

* 7 Byron Place (Lot #76 Ridgefield Terrace Section III), Ernest E. Alterio and Joanne Alterio to David Alterio, $400,000.

* 439 Waverly Road (Lot #3 Booth Hill Estates), John Paul Development LLC to Lindsay R. Zoller and Oliver R. Bencosme, $425,000.

* 100 Parrott Drive Unit #1603, Guy Martin and Christine A. Martin to Richard Bowers, $500,000.

* Unit #16 Hawk’s Ridge, Hawk’s Ridge of Shelton LLC to Carmine Adimando and Josephine Adimando, $598,840.

* 24 Crescent Street, Matthew S. Lawrence and Kathleen R. Lawrence to Whitney Rondelle Taylor and Danielle Marie Taylor, $279,000.

* 19 Shady Brook Lane (Lot #41 Laurel Wood Manor), Charlotte Kearney (exec.) and Lise Olsen (estate) to Carole Gallo, $270,500.

* 7 Pueblo Trail, Joseph S. Pirrotta and Jessica M. Pirrotta to Ivette Hernandez, $235,000.

* 97 Long Hill Avenue, TJM Properties LLC to Anthony Dizenzo, $120,000.

* 148 Hillside Avenue, Christopher M. Venditti to Jeffrey A. Costa, $232,000.

* Unit #318 Birmingham on the River Condominium, Carol Nizzardo to Shelley Forker, $224,900.

* 45 Maple Avenue, Michael Yevich and Olga Yevich to Matthew S. Lawrence and Kathleem R. Lawrence, $425,000.

* 23 Soundcrest Drive (Lot #25 Section 1 Soundcrest Estates), Jolynn Van Wart to Lukasz Kaczmarczyk and Malwina Zygadlo, $310,000.

* 52 Beech Tree Hill Road (Lot #37 Big Horn Acres Sectrion Eight), Nancy D. Mooney to Marianne Gariglio and Joseph Gariglio, $460,000.

* 10 Matilda Lane (Lot #2 Soltys Acres), Bryan Soltys to Michael Nunes, $92,500.

* Unit #4 Cranberry Hill Estates, Marino J. Perfetti and Joyce C. Perfetti to Camelia Lawrence and Andrew Phillips, $510,000.

* Stendahl Drive, Daniel B. Garlock, Jr. to James A. Lindine, $251,000.

* 501 Bridgeport Avenue, William C. Weksner to Robert C. Giovanni, $90,000.

* 145 Canal Street Unit 103 (Unit #13 Birmingham on the River), Andrea Benson to Mark Ressler, $147,500.

* 65-67 Long Hill Avenue, Ryan C. Smith to Donald Rowe and Joshua Tamarkin, $350,000.

* 337 Leavenworth Road, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to Peter Gus Laskos and Jeanet Marcela Laskos, $115,500.

* 5 Raymond Lane, Luis Carrena to Antonio Aquino, $225,000.

* 13 Acorn Hollow (Unit #13 Tamarac Ridge Condominium), Marianne J. Cirrito to Ann M. Lindberg, $225,000.

* 0 Walnut Avenue Ext., Russell R. Reynolds (succ trust), Christopher L. Reynolds (succ trust) and Reynolds Family Living Trust to Thomas Sym, $65,000.

* 15 Reed Lane (Lot #6 Deepwood Estates), Marylee Kelly, Thomas P. Kelly and Jennifer C. Kelly to Scott W. Burrows and Dana M. Burrows, $575,000.

* 311 Meadow Ridge Road (Lot #14 Driftwood Acres), Scott W. Burrows and Dana Burrows to Robert Memoli, $430,000.

* 41 Heather Ridge, Caitlin N. Sollitto to Hamid Shayah, $165,000.

* 21 Princess Wenonah Drive (Lot #38 Section Three Indian Spring), Donna J. Cartisano to Anthony Joaquim Moura and Gina Marie Moura, $393,000.

* 8 Pam Bar Road (Lot #28 Section 4 Booth Hill Estates), Lori Katuska (exec) and Edward F. Katuska, Jr., (estate) to Von R. Moody, $284,000.

* 23 Lazy Brook Road, Deanna M. Toohey to Glenn Scott Russo and Andrea Hoboken Russo, $805,000.

* 38 Capitol Drive (Lot #15 Country Ridge Estates), David F. Lucas (exec) and Antoinette C. Lucas (estate) to David Briganti, Jr., $210,000.

* 14 Rosa Lane, Viade Development LLC to Ramon E. Peralta, Jr., and Nancy Lopez-Peralta, $595,000.

* 54 Windsor Road (Lot #107 Section 6 Newcastle Heights), Timothy S. Kieley and Theresa L. Kieley to Matthew S. Peterson and Kari E. Svenson, $299,900.

* 1 Cisco Drive, Cemal T. Dikmen to Arkadiusz Targonski and Teresa Targonska, $440,000.

* 53 Cloverdale Avenue (Lot #43 Wilson Garden Estates), Richard Haig and Susan Haig to Themis Mersiadis and Eleni Pettas Mersiadis, $443,000.

* 36 Country Ridge Drive (Lot #36 Stony Brook Acres Section No. 3), Julianna M. Lumento to David Kish and Karen Kish, $402,500.