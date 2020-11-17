Seven more COVID cases reported in Shelton schools

Long Hill School was one of four local schools which earned School of Distinction honors this past year. Long Hill School was one of four local schools which earned School of Distinction honors this past year. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Seven more COVID cases reported in Shelton schools 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Seven people — associated with three city schools — have tested positive for COVID-19, Interim Superintendent Beth Smith said.

Smith informed parents and staff Monday about the latest cases — three at Shelton High School, three at Long Hill School and one at Sunnyside School. Overall, there have been 52 individuals district-wide who have tested positive for the virus.

“With all of these positive cases, it is a reminder that people need to wear masks over the nose and mouth, practice social distancing and hand hygiene and stay home if you are in quarantine, in isolation or symptomatic,” Smith said.

The district has endured a recent spike in cases — 32 in the past 11 days — that led administrators last week to shift all schools to full remote learning through the end of 2020.

Smith said the positive cases have had no impact on remote learning, and there have no reported issues with the distance learning model through the first four days.

“The decision to move schools in the district to full distance learning was not taken lightly,” Smith said last week in a statement to parents and staff.

On Nov. 9, five employees tested positive for COVID, 35 needed to quarantine, six were waiting for test results, 14 were out on long-term leave and 23 were out for other reasons, Smith said. Twenty-five staff assignments did not have substitutes that day.

The next day, seven employees tested positive for COVID, 36 needed to quarantine, five were waiting for test results, 14 were out on long-term leave and 19 were out for other reasons. Thirty-seven staff assignments — 46 percent — did not have substitutes on Nov. 10.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com