The following property transfers were recorded in the city clerk’s office between March 1 and 31.

61 Beacon Hill Terrace, Cesar A. Sorrentino to Angelica Caluori and Ryan Quiles, $535,000.

31 Golden Hill Lane, Josef Karl Visinski to John Zervos and Rhoda Zervos, $631,000.

9 North Meadowridge Drive, Donald R. Seaman to Carlos Alves and Charles Alves, $445,000.

6 Trout Creek Road, Thomas G. Nettleton to Maria Reyes Mola Vilma Revocable Trust of 2017, $789,000.

2 PCS River Road, Justin B. Sabatino and Pamela A. Sabatino to Francis I. Jones III and Amy K. Jones, $281,000.

21 Scenic Hill Road Unit 21, Shaosong Yang and Qian Wang to Brandon D. Bernier and Kimberly A. Rees, $485,000.

115 Far Mill St., Julian Maleski and Kassey Zurmuhlen to Michael Kanowitz and Susan Kanowitz, $482,000.

113 Country Place, Brian M. Wall Exec. and Donald G. Wall Estate to Jennifer Fahy Marrocco, $260,000.

6 Crestwood Place, Kimberly Carino to Fernanda Teixeira, $289,000.

47 Spruce Hill Road, Franklin R. Chacon-Urdiales to Fay Smith, $600,000.

25 Heather Ridge, TD Bank NA to Keri Mallozzi and Ralph Mallozzi, $134,000.

19 Ref Fern Ridge, Romano Brothers Builders LLC to Redi Kostandini and Jessica Carlucci, $813,900.

Unit 291 Gardens at Summerfield, Laura Carpenter (trust) and Lynne I. Shearer Revocable Trust to William P. Schimpf, Jr., and Clare C. Schimpf, $450,500.

3 Murphy’s Lane, Unit No. 7, Panasharp Properties, LLC, to Edward P. McNamara, $190,000.

23 Perch Road, Dominick A. Andreozzi, Jr., and Dawn M. Andreozzi to EK Real Estate Fund I, LLC, $560,000.

44 Cali Drive, Daniel Labaredas to Antoine Chawiche aka Antoine Labaredas, $459,900.

12 Owl Hill Road Unit No. 12, Hong Jie Liu and Xin Yu Zhang to Tameka Antoinette Brown, $448,000.

6 Little Fox Run, Matthew Russett to Susan W. Demusis, $530,000.

45 Woods Grove Road, Lukasz Wysocki to Keith Goncalves and Rebecca Goncalves, $770,000.

23 Laurel Wood Drive, Michael J. Kalafut III and Julianne V. M. Batista to Samantha Ann Kalafut, $309,000.

234-236 Riverview Ave., Brian P. Tomlinson and Gina M. Trivelli to John R. Corraro, $400,000.

102 North St., Rhode Island Lights, Inc., to Patricia A. Reid, $490,000.

110 River Road, Jeffrey Rodensky to Hira K. Monroe, $325,000.

99 Rugby Road, John G. Buynak III to Kristi S. Buynak to John N. Buynak, $550,000.

61 Jardin Circle Unit No. 61, John Borfitz and Susan M. Bofitz to Thomas J. Ferik, $400,000.

145 Ripton Road, SS Tile and Marble LLC to Andreia Santos Restore, $567,000.

42-44 Cliff St., Mirsad Bojic to Kosovo, LLC, $250,000.

241 Summerfield Gardens, Rosalie M. Bygott to Walter Heinemann and Stacie Heinemann, $415,000.

86 Walnut Tree Hill, Nicholaos Zachariadis and Patti Zachariadis to Bruce Hafford and Courtney Lane, $750,000.

14 Mountain Drive, John DiMenna (admin) and David Joseph DiMenna (estate) to Sonia Dudek, $60,000.

646 Howe Ave., Unit No. 23, Bernadette D. Andaya to George Gjuraj, $110,000.

9 Hilltop Drive, Christopher Ventura (admin) and Kathleen Ventura (estate) to Jojay, LLC, and J&N Enterprises and Remodeling, LLC, $225,000.

12 Birdseye Road, Wanda Rusiecki to Anne D. Campbell and Andrew Campbell, $420,000.

41 Waverly Terrace, Susan L. Roberts to Rebecca Betkoski, $349,900.

115 Park Ave., Gold Star Real Estate, LLC, to Megan Montemarano and Brandon Bubba, $665,000.

43 Geissler Drive, Kerri B. Pomponio (exec.) and Carol J. Edson (estate) to Vidal R. Romero, $366,000.

4 Little Fawn Drive, Prasanna Kumar Kulkarni (trust) to Kaleigh Margaret Cummings and Max Tyler Hattenback, $450,000.

208 Mohegan Road, Frank Mandanici and John C. Mandanici, Jr., to Kathleen M. Sninsky, $367,000.

10 Soundcrest Drive, Sarah Harbinson to Robert Rieger and Kimberlee Rieger, $380,000.

Unit No. 1203 The Renaissance, 100 Parrott Drive, LLC, to Charles J. Willinger, Jr., (trust), $470,000.

Greystone on the Lake No. 12, Edward J. Messina and Eileen L. Messina to Mary Candee Unger, $455,000.

94 Woodland Park, Dorothy J. Emack (estate) to Steven Kistner and Jennifer Kistner, $80,000.

26 Freedom Way, Kristin M. Gallant to Nathali Kengne-Tene, $505,000.

101Woodland, Toni Peters to Barbara Isaacs, $105,000.

21 Blueberry Lane, Donna Mary Toscano to Robert Orol and Susan Orol, $509,000.

9-11 Wallace St., Joshua V. Zike and Theresa Zike to Youzeng Huang and Xiubing Loiang, $340,000.

52 Beacon Hill Terrace, Thomas Sirois to Alexandre Estime and Beatrice M. Medor Estime, $508,000.

14 Chamberlain Drive, Denise Latina to Andres F. Jaramillo and Guisselle S. Barros, $511,000.

Lot No. 3 Pond View Estates, Hulya Keklik and Zuheyr Keklik to Artur Portela and Celia Valente, $505,000.