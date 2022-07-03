Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say JAN M. OLSEN and KARL RITTER, Associated Press July 3, 2022 Updated: July 3, 2022 2:38 p.m.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police said Sunday that several people were shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall, one of the largest in Scandinavia.
Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field’s shopping mall, which is close to the city's airport. Police tweeted that “several people have been hit,” but gave no other details.
