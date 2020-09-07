Several people shot, injured at Kansas City park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left several people injured at Swope Park in Kansas City, Missouri.

All the injuries were described as non-life threatening and no arrests have been made, The Kansas City Star reported.

Officers were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. to the park on a shooting call.

“While they were en route to the scene, five victims arrived at a nearby hospital,” Capt. David Jackson, a KC police spokesman, said. “Another victim drove home and called police from their residence.”

Officers found a large crime scene at the park and located multiple witnesses.