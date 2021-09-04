(Shane) Beamer Ball debuts in South Carolina's 46-0 win JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press Sep. 4, 2021 Updated: Sep. 4, 2021 10:30 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach turned quarterback Zeb Noland threw for four touchdowns on 13 completions as the Gamecocks beat Eastern Illinois 46-0 on Saturday night.
It was the debut for South Carolina coach Shane Beamer. He promised “Beamer Ball” just like his dad Frank Beamer played at Virginia Tech and his team delivered, holding the Panthers (0-2) to 109 yards and getting its first shutout in 13 years,
JEFFREY COLLINS