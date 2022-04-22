Shanghai promises to improve food supplies, trade JOE McDONALD, Associated Press April 22, 2022 Updated: April 22, 2022 3:17 a.m.
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a mural in Beijing, Friday, April 22, 2022. Officials in Shanghai promised Friday to ease anti-virus controls on truck drivers that are hampering food supplies and trade as they try to revive the local economy while millions of people are still confined to their homes.
BEIJING (AP) — Officials in Shanghai promised Friday to ease anti-virus controls on truck drivers that are hampering food supplies and trade as they try to revive the local economy while millions of people are still confined to their homes.
A deputy mayor, Zhang Wei, promised “every effort” to resolve problems that prompted complaints about lack of access to food and fears that the shutdown, which confined most of Shanghai's 25 million people to their homes, might disrupt global trade.