Shear success: Shelton barber continues family tradition
1 of5
Shelton resident Claudio LoBello plying his trade at his barber shop, Bello’s Barber Studio, on Howe Avenue in the newly built Cedar Village at Carrolls.
Brian Gioiele/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of5
Shelton resident Claudio LoBello plying his trade at his barber shop, Bello’s Barber Studio, on Howe Avenue in the newly built Cedar Village at Carrolls.
Brian Gioiele/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5
Shelton resident Claudio LoBello in front of photos of his great uncle and cousin showing off their barbering skills in Italy. LoBello is a third generation barber who now has his own shop, Bello’s Barber Studio, on Howe Avenue in the newly built Cedar Village at Carrolls.
Brian Gioiele/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of5
SHELTON — Claudio LoBello can say cutting hair is in his blood.
The Shelton native and third generation barber has continued in the family tradition of cutting hair. He opened his own shop, Bello’s Barber Studio, on Howe Avenue in October 2020, in the newly built Cedar Village at Carrolls.
Brian Gioiele has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He has covered all aspects of local and state news and sports, winning awards for sports and news writing. He has spent the rest of his time with his four children, watching Boston sports and soccer.