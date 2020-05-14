Shelton Aldermen OK Grove Street land buy

SHELTON — The city is purchasing two adjoining Grove Street properties that could one day offer additional parking for the neighboring Richard O. Belden Cultural Center.

The Board of Aldermen at its remote meeting Thursday approved spending $150,000 on the two properties owned by Henry Joseph Lepri Jr. The aldermen’s move comes two days after the Planning and Zoning Commission gave a positive 8-24 referral for the land buy.

Board President John Anglace Jr. called the deal “fair,” saying that the agreement was for the city to purchase the lots — listed as 45 Grove St. And 0 Grove St. — for the appraisal price. The city is buying 45 Grove St. for $128,000 and 0 Grove St. for $22,000.

Mayor Mark Lauretti said this was a “good move strategically” given parking problems experienced at the center.

The Center, 54 Grove St., houses the Center Stage Theatre, Living Hope Church, the city’s registrars of voters office, Team Inc., Valley Regional Adult Education and the Valley United Way. The property, with fields in the rear, also plays host to athletic events.

Lauretti said while parking issues have eased in recent years, it had been a “long” and “horrific” problem in the past.

“This will provide a safety valve for us,” said Lauretti,

The purchase consists of two parcels, some 0.1 acres each. A small single-family home is on one of the parcels. Plans call to raze the home and create an empty lot for parking.

The assessor card for 45 Grove St. lists the total market value of the building and land at $181,101. The assessor card for 0 Grove St. lists the property value at $15,500.

In other business, the aldermen unanimously approved $300,000 for road rehabilitation projects. The money will come from aldermatic bonding, as is the purchase of the two lots.

