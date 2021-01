SHELTON — The fire department’s new truck will soon receive some finishing touches.

The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved $28,176 for outfitting and installations to the 2020 Pierce Ascendant 100-foot aerial tower, purchased in October for $1.35 million from Pierce Manufacturing.

The truck will replace the 1997 tower truck that has been housed at Company 1 since it was purchased.

The new aerial tower will be called “Truck 3,” which has a 300-gallon water tank and is capable of pumping 2,000 gallons of water per minute.

The newly purchased items include two forward-facing jump seats to the rear cab, which will allow up to five firefighters to safely respond on the vehicle; another additional slide out tray for mounting existing equipment; and custom fabrication required to mount power saws and exhaust vents.

The aldermen also approved $33,970 for the purchase of office furniture for both the town clerk and mayor’s secretary offices. The funds will come from aldermanic bonding.

