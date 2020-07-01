Shelton Aldermen balance books, OK police car purchases

SHELTON — City leaders balanced the financial ledger for the 2019-20 fiscal year while also approving funds for last-minute purchases for city operations.

The Board of Aldermen at its meeting Monday approved $150,000 for vehicles for the police department, followed by another $165,691 for maintenance items and hand dryers for school bathrooms. Funding for both approvals will come from aldermanic bonding.

The aldermen then approved more than 40 budget transfers to close the end-of-year fiscal year books.

Nearly half of the transfers, which are from one account to another to balance all department budgets, were for part-time or full-time employee lines, said Mayor Mark Lauretti.

The transfers ranged from $80,424 to $23, but most were between $20,000 and $1,000. The $80,424 was transferred in the utilities line item, with money moved from streetlights, which ended up overfunded, to hydrant charges, which had been underfunded.

