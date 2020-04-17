Shelton American Legion holds collection to benefit Spooner House

American Legion Post #16 in Shelton is hosting a donation collection for Spooner House on Saturday, April 18.

Post #16 is seeking nonperishable food items or monetary donations for Spooner House. Drop-offs will be accepted at Post #16, 295 Old Bridgeport Ave., Shelton, between noon and 3 p.m.

People dropping off donations are asked to respect a six-foot distance.