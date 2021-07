The Shelton Art League is currently having a Members’ Art Exhibit.

The art exhibit showcases hanging artwork, craftwork and small paintings. The art exhibit also began on Friday, July 2, and goes through Friday, July 30, at the Milford Public Library.

The library is located at 57 New Haven Ave. in Milford.

The current hours of the library are: Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Fridays, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The library encourages people to stop by the art exhibition at the library if they are in Milford.