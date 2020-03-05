Shelton Art League hosts Southbury artist

Lorraine Skelskey Chapin will be featured at the next Shelton Art League meeting on March 16 at the Shelton Community Center.

A Southbury resident, Chapin will paint an oil still life at 1 p.m., after the general meeting which begins at noon at the center’s second floor, room #2.

Chapin has a B.S. in graphic design and an associate degree in fine art. She is a member of local and state art societies and exhibits at many area galleries. Using oils and acrylics she paints primarily impressionistic landscapes, gardens, animals and still life.

For more information, visit http://www.sheltonartleague.org. Guests are always welcome.