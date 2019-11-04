Shelton Art League hosts talk on watercolors

Bivenne Harvey Staiger will demonstrate watercolor painting at the Shelton Art League’s next meeting.

The Shelton Art League will meet on Monday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street, 2nd floor, room #2. The league’s general meeting will be held at noon, followed by the presentation by Staiger.

Staiger creates dramatic painting of motifs she loves in bright, saturated color, interesting line directions and attention to detail, an announcement said. She is a recipient of many prestigious awards for her work in watercolor and a longtime regional watercolor instructor along with being an instructor for the Yale Peabody Natural Sciences illustration program.

For more information, visit http://www.sheltonartleague.org. Guests are always welcome.