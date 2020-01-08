Shelton Art League to host oil painting demo

The Shelton Art League will host an oil painting demonstration by Rick Daskam at 1 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street, second floor, room 2. The league’s general meeting starts at noon.

In 1998, after a career in illustration, Daskam followed his passion of painting plein-air, and spent his time painting landscapes and farms in the local area surrounding his home. His paintings have appeared in art galleries and juried exhibitions throughout Connecticut and the New York area and have won numerous awards.

For more details, visit sheltonartleague.org. Guests are always welcome.